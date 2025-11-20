Top-4: “Nobody cares (about my performance), we’re all going to die”

Last night in the NHL, there were only four games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

A four-game Wednesday concludes with the @AnaheimDucks strengthening their lead atop of the Pacific Division standings. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/sRF9Oaj14O – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 20, 2025

1. “Nobody cares (about my performance), we're all going to die” – Devin Cooley

In Buffalo, the NHL's worst team was visiting.

The Flames visited the Sabres and downgraded them at home. Final score: 6-2.

It was Devin Cooley's first win of the season.

The Calgary Flames secure the win in Buffalo and Devin Cooley gets his first win of the season pic.twitter.com/xPNfMAgU28 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2025

He was sensational, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

In fact, he's the NHL goalie with the best save percentage.

Somehow Devin Cooley leads the league in sv% at .935, albeit in 6 appearances this season, but still, it's Calgary… #Flames – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 20, 2025

After the game, he was very honest with reporters.

He said that people don't care about his performance and that everyone's going to die anyway.

I guess that's one way of looking at it…

“Nothing matters. Nobody cares. We're all going to die.” Devin Cooley keeps it real with himself to stay grounded (via Flames TV) pic.twitter.com/OI8FKYGbHW – BarDown (@BarDown) November 20, 2025

2. This is one of the reasons you won't be going to the Olympics, Evan

Evan Bouchard is a good player on the power play.

Other than that, he doesn't bring much to the table, in my opinion. Defensively, he's a big zero, and he showed that again yesterday. Ryan Leonard totally undermined him.

Ryan Leonard blows by and shakes off Bouchard for his second of the night! pic.twitter.com/gu3d0wPDM8 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2025

This is one of the reasons why he shouldn't participate in the Olympics and represent Canada.

Playing against the best players in the world, his defensive shortcomings will become even more apparent.

As far as the game was concerned, Washington made short work of the Oilers. It all started early with a goal from Aliaksei Protas in the opening minutes.

HOT START FOR THE HOME TEAM Aliaksei Protas taps home his sixth of the year to give the Capitals the early lead pic.twitter.com/x4d9LSxYSS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2025

Alex Ovechkin continued his streak of games with at least one goal with three.

He now has 904 career goals.

HE'S HEATING UP That's THREE straight games with goals for Ovi! pic.twitter.com/UWu3CokIMq – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2025

Darnell Nurse scored two goals in the first half.

But obviously, it wasn't enough to keep his team in the game.

Final score: 7-4 Caps.

Darnell Nurse is on HATTY WATCH in the 1st period pic.twitter.com/lhRRW6aHhH – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2025

3. 42 saves for Jesper Wallstedt

The Wild got hot, but held their own against the Hurricanes.

Despite a great comeback by Carolina, Minnesota won in a shootout to improve its record to 5-0-1 over the last six games.

Thanks to a 42-save performance from Jesper Wallstedt.

It's a 42-save night for Jesper Wallstedt as the Wild beat the Hurricanes in a shootout pic.twitter.com/JhFJntdWQi – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2025

He was sublime throughout the game, but here he stole a goal from Andrei Svechnikov.

Afterwards, Matt Boldy scored the winning goal in the shootout.

Jesper Wallstedt with the ROBBERY on Svechnikov followed by Matt Boldy with the SILKY SMOOTH goal in the shootout on route to a Wild dub pic.twitter.com/VtU7u1HSov – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2025

With 1:05 to go in the game, the visitors forced overtime.

Canes tie it with 1:05 left on the clock on a bizarre goal pic.twitter.com/GK1P61RRPJ – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2025

In the victory, Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal of the season.

Finally.

15 seconds into the third period and Mats Zuccarello has his first of the season! : @NHL_On_TNT & @StreamOnMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/dxlQHLHlqo – NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2025

4. Already a 10th win for Lukas Dostal

In the final game of the evening, the Ducks hosted the Boston Bruins.

With a 4-3 victory, Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal has reached the plateau of 10 wins this season already.

Lukas Dostal, give us a thumbs up if you have your 10th win of the season pic.twitter.com/ZaTgbq0Qgq – NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2025

He was one of the main contributors to this victory.

He stopped 36 shots, including this one from close range.

Lukas Dostal He gets just enough of it to keep this game tied! pic.twitter.com/1tHGvxn9GH – NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2025

Anaheim led 3-1 into the game, but Boston never gave up and came from behind to tie the game.

But with just under four minutes left in the game, Ian Moore scored his second of the season. Final score: 4-3.

THE DUCKS TAKE THE LEAD RIGHT BACK! pic.twitter.com/6eOw1adsHV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2025

Extension

– Either the Flames score four goals or lose.

#Flames have won 40 straight games when scoring 4 or more goals – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 20, 2025

– Last night's top scorers.

– 24 teams in action tonight.