Top-4: “Nobody cares (about my performance), we’re all going to die”
Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, there were only four games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. “Nobody cares (about my performance), we're all going to die” – Devin Cooley

In Buffalo, the NHL's worst team was visiting.

The Flames visited the Sabres and downgraded them at home. Final score: 6-2.

It was Devin Cooley's first win of the season.

He was sensational, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

In fact, he's the NHL goalie with the best save percentage.

After the game, he was very honest with reporters.

He said that people don't care about his performance and that everyone's going to die anyway.

I guess that's one way of looking at it…

2. This is one of the reasons you won't be going to the Olympics, Evan

Evan Bouchard is a good player on the power play.

Other than that, he doesn't bring much to the table, in my opinion. Defensively, he's a big zero, and he showed that again yesterday. Ryan Leonard totally undermined him.

This is one of the reasons why he shouldn't participate in the Olympics and represent Canada.

Playing against the best players in the world, his defensive shortcomings will become even more apparent.

As far as the game was concerned, Washington made short work of the Oilers. It all started early with a goal from Aliaksei Protas in the opening minutes.

Alex Ovechkin continued his streak of games with at least one goal with three.

He now has 904 career goals.

Darnell Nurse scored two goals in the first half.

But obviously, it wasn't enough to keep his team in the game.

Final score: 7-4 Caps.

3. 42 saves for Jesper Wallstedt

The Wild got hot, but held their own against the Hurricanes.

Despite a great comeback by Carolina, Minnesota won in a shootout to improve its record to 5-0-1 over the last six games.

Thanks to a 42-save performance from Jesper Wallstedt.

He was sublime throughout the game, but here he stole a goal from Andrei Svechnikov.

Afterwards, Matt Boldy scored the winning goal in the shootout.

With 1:05 to go in the game, the visitors forced overtime.

In the victory, Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal of the season.

Finally.

4. Already a 10th win for Lukas Dostal

In the final game of the evening, the Ducks hosted the Boston Bruins.

With a 4-3 victory, Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal has reached the plateau of 10 wins this season already.

He was one of the main contributors to this victory.

He stopped 36 shots, including this one from close range.

Anaheim led 3-1 into the game, but Boston never gave up and came from behind to tie the game.

But with just under four minutes left in the game, Ian Moore scored his second of the season. Final score: 4-3.


– Either the Flames score four goals or lose.

– Last night's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 24 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
