Tom Wilson in town: Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson must hope he screws up

Tonight, the Washington Capitals will be in town.

Which reminds us that this is the first NHL organization many of the club's youngsters have faced in the playoffs, last spring.

Will this make the game more… special?

By necessity, Tom Wilson will get a lot of attention during the game. I expect him to be loudly booed by the Montreal crowd because of what he did in the last series.

I also expect Josh Anderson to try to slap him in the face.

I don't know if Anderson, a player built for the playoffs, will try to revive himself with a match against Wilson. It could have that effect… or it could take the habs veteran out of his game even more.

Either way, Anderson will have to hope Wilson screws up tonight at the Bell Centre.

That said, he's not the only Canadiens player who has to hope Wilson plays a bad one. I say that because, inevitably, there could be Team Canada representatives in the stands.

And if Wilson plays a better one than Nick Suzuki, it could increase the Washington player's chances of breaking into his country's Olympic line-up.

Now more than ever, it's clear that Wilson is battling it out with the Nick Suzukis, Connor Bedards and Macklin Celebrinis of this world for a spot in the Canadiens lineup in Italy.

So yes, the Habs captain, who is playing through a foot injury, needs to play a big one.

overtime

– Nick Paul back in action.

