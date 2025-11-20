Three goals on 10 shots: Samuel Montembeault was forced out of the game

Samuel Montembeault is in a bad way.

He hasn't had a good start to the season, but Martin St-Louis continues to have faith in him. He gives him games, and even if the results aren't great, Monty still plays.

Except now…

Tonight, the Québécois gave the Capitals three goals on just… 10 shots. And Martin St-Louis got tired.

Monty left his place to Jakub Dobes after being chased out of the game:

Ethen Frank kicks Samuel Montembeault out of the game#ALLCAPS v. #GoHabsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/fAggIDhGCa – RDS (@RDSca) November 21, 2025

Montembeault's game didn't last long. The Capitals' third goal came early in the second period (3:38) and it wasn't going well for the Québécois in front of the net.

That said, Martin St-Louis had a decision to make. At a certain point, he has to stop trusting his goalie, who's been doing his best this season, and it's true that Montembeault isn't helping himself either.

He just can't seem to get his confidence back…

His performance will be the talk of the town, and what happens next will be interesting in his case. Because there are so many questions to be asked about the next few games and the use of goalkeepers…