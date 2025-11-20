Rumor mill: Expect Brad Lambert’s name to be circulating in Montreal

The name Brad Lambert probably rings a bell.

We're talking about a guy who was drafted 30th overall in 2022 and has interesting potential. But it's not working out for him in Winnipeg: Lambert isn't in a position to make the Jets' roster, even though he's had success in the AHL.

And that's why, right now, he's unhappy with his situation.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Jets have allowed their youngster to talk to his agent about finding a new team.

He's asking to be traded… because he believes he can explode elsewhere in the National League. And indirectly, it's easy to make a connection with the Montreal Canadiens.

League sources say #GoJetsGo have given 2022 first round pick Brad Lambert's representation permission to find a trade partner. Lambert, 21, has one goal in four games for #nhljets in limited minutes this season. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 20, 2025

The Habs are looking for help and Lambert is a talented player.

He needs a chance to shine… and the Canadiens could give him that chance with the injured forwards they have right now.

I wonder how much it would cost to get him out of Winnipeg…

Any chance of Quinn Hughes being traded this season?

Quinn Hughes is one of the best players in the National League.

At this level, no one can be stubborn. The guy has proven himself and is seen today as one of the most dominant players on the Bettman circuit.

But we know there's a good chance he'll leave the Canucks at some point.

That said, Rick Dhaliwal(on the Canucks Talk podcast) mentioned that there's a possibility of him being traded as early as this season…

Rick Dhaliwal: Re Quinn Hughes: I do believe that they internally do think that it's better to move him this year if – capital letters if – he doesn't wanna commit to the franchise long term – Canucks Talk (11/19) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 20, 2025

If the Canucks feel that Hughes doesn't want to sign long-term to play in Vancouver, there are doors that could open.

And therein lies the rub.

Hughes is the club captain, but we know that the idea of playing with his brothers is on the family table. Jack has never hidden his interest in making it happen, and we agree that the guys must talk about it pretty regularly.

Anyway.

All this to say that we'll have to keep an eye on the Quinn Hughes situation in Vancouver…

The Preds are open to anything

The Nashville Predators are looking to make some trades.

At least, that's what David Pagnotta said in a recent text. Barry Trotz wants to change things in his line-up, and that makes sense when you look at the club's failure over the past two seasons.

And we knowthey have two scouts tonight at the Bell Centre…

Predators open for business? https://t.co/aHFhcJzljV – The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 20, 2025

Chris Johnston, on his podcast, mentioned that Jonathan Marchessault's name is the one getting most of the attention at the moment.

You'd think it would be Stamkos… but no.

And it makes sense in a way, because Marchessault's contract ($5.5 M per year until 2029) is much less onerous than Stamkos' ($8 M).

Chris Johnston on TCJS: “It's my understanding there's actually maybe a little more trade interest at this point in time in Marchessault than Stamkos, believe it or not” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 20, 2025

Could the Canadiens enter the race to acquire a Preds player?

I get the impression that this scenario isn't impossible. But we'll have to keep an eye on it, because things can change quickly in the National League.

Overtime

– I like this.

Alex Ovechkin talking to Ivan Demidov between whistles pic.twitter.com/3BpXCTHT5j – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 21, 2025

– Wow.

Jet doing Jet things! pic.twitter.com/dVSdw3YbAC – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 21, 2025

– Bravo!