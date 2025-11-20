Rumor Corner: No bidding war for the Dodgers

An outfielder… but not at any price

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the case of Kyle Tucker. They're also on the case of Cody Bellinger (their former player) as the California outfit needs help in the outfield.

But in either case, the Dodgers aren't ready to get into a bidding war to get their hands on either of the two guys in question.

Much like the Juan Soto deal last year, the Dodgers will be there… but they're not going all out to sign a top outfielder. They're not desperate either.

But they're worth keeping an eye on.

Keep an eye on the Orioles

By the way, in Tucker's case, there's one club that shouldn't be taken lightly, according to Ken Rosenthal: president Mike Elias' Baltimore Orioles. He knew Tucker in Houston…

I don't think the Orioles will offer enough money to sign with a club with such a weak pitching staff… but we'll keep that in mind, regardless.

Latest notes with @WillSammon: *Why O's still could pursue Tucker *Rodriguez trade potential boon for Angels *Braves caught short at SS? *Yankees/Devin Williams *Path for Mets to pursue big namehttps://t.co/COclCJAfax – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 20, 2025

Devin Williams and the Yankees

Also according to Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees are considering, internally, the possibility of signing Devin Williams. You know, the guy who changed the rules for beards, got booed for his performance and became a free agent?

Obviously, other clubs are on his case (and I expect to see him leave New York) right now, but it's interesting that the Bronx club has its nose in the case.

