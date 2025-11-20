RUMOR: Artemi Panarin to return to Russia in 2026

Credit: NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 05: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates during warm up prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 5, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin are unable to agree on the terms of a new contract. Why can't they?

Of course, one wonders whether it's a question of money, whether it's because Panarin wants out… or whether it's because of the controversies surrounding the Russian that may be chilling the New York club.

That, too, could be a factor.

But according to Alex Kovalev, Panarin's New York neighbor and NHL legend , the problem may not be New York per se.

Kovalev says the rumor right now is that Panarin is considering returning to Russia as soon as his contract expires (in seven months) to play in the KHL.

Alexei Kovalev tells RG there's growing talk that Artemi Panarin may leave the NHL and return to Russia. The contract standoff in New York is only getting sharper. Full report https://t.co/xdPsEF rHJc pic.twitter.com/RNnF335ZCk – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 20, 2025

The former Canadiens star, who gave an interview to Sergei Demidov of RG media, isn't sure if this is what's going to happen, but he seems confident enough to talk about it publicly.

I imagine that if it were completely untrue, he wouldn't want to destroy his relationship with his compatriot by saying such things for five minutes of internet fame.

It's not like the Artist.

Kovy advised Panarin to sign with a club where he would feel comfortable and not just prioritize money. That fits in with a potential return to Russia.

Will Panarin, who could break the bank in 2026 if he decides to stay in North America, be traded at the trade deadline if things go badly for the Rangers?

More than ever, it seems possible.

overtime

– Yes, he can do better.

Can Zach Bolduc make the most of the opportunity he's been given and get his game back on track?@CraigJButton: “Be decisive Zach! You know how to be a good player. You have been a good player “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/YbfD2ln49F – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 20, 2025

– Indeed.

Not to be invited to the same party… https://t.co/6m7H22c2Ad – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2025

– The Habs were scouting the Sabres and Flames yesterday.

Scouts from 16 NHL clubs are at KeyBank Center for #Sabres – #Flames. ANA(2), DAL, DET, MTL, NSH, NYI, NYR, PIT, SJ, SEA, STL, TB, TOR, UT, VEG(2), WAS(2). – Michael Augello (@MikeInBuffalo) November 20, 2025

– It's injury season in the NHL.