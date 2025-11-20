Hockey

Nashville rumors: Two Preds scouts will be at the Bell Centre tonight
Marc-Olivier Cook
Nashville rumors: Two Preds scouts will be at the Bell Centre tonight
Credit: Screenshot / X

Like last season, things aren't going well in Nashville.

The Predators, at the time of writing, sit second-to-last in the overall National League standings. Nothing is working for the club… and that's nothing new either.

As a result, there are a number of names floating around out there right now. Ryan O'Reilly, Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault…

All three have been linked to the Canadiens in recent weeks.

And do you know what?

Tonight, for the CH's game against the Capitals… there will be two Preds scouts at the Bell Centre to observe the game. Is this just a coincidence… or is there something going on?

It's all very interesting.

We know the Canadiens are looking for help… and we know at the same time that the Predators seem ready to make a move. Things are so bad in Nashville that it's almost impossible to believe that Barry Trotz is going to keep his club going the way it is right now.

And ultimately, the two clubs know each other well too.

The Habs traded Justin Barron to the Preds last year in exchange for Alexandre Carrier, and it's clear that Kent Hughes and Barry Trotz can dance together.

Could this happen again any time soon? I don't know… but it's hard to imagine that the Preds' two scouts will be at the Bell Centre eating hot dogs tonight.


Overtime

– I love this.

– What a beautiful club, the Avalanche.

– Oh.

– Nice lineup.

– MLB news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!