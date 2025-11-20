MLB en bref : Erik Swanson à la retraite | Les Cubs sous le choc

L'ancien des Blue Jays passe à autre chose.

Former Blue Jay Erik Swanson announced his retirement this morning. Congrats on a great career Swanny. @Erik_Swanson03 pic.twitter.com/u81VZb4r8b

Ils ne croyaient pas que Shota Imanaga allait accepter l'offre qualificative. Ça change les plans à Chicago.

Told Cubs were stunned Imanaga accepted qualifying offer. They expected to get a draft pick. Hampers their offer season spending plans. #majorblunder

Le dossier est complexe.

One high-ranking executive on the Tigers' strategy regarding Skubal: “They could wait and be pretty confident they'll get as much (in trade return) at the deadline next summer as they would now, assuming there's no injury. He's got that kind of impact.” However, the great…

Il gagnera au moins 1.375 M$ en 2026. Ce n'était qu'une formalité à Boston.

Wong's deal comes a day before the non-tender deadline, which is interesting. Red Sox struck a similar early deal with Criswell, retaining both. They have tender decisions due tomorrow on Houck, Romy, Casas and Kutter. They should all be tendered.

Kazuma Okamoto et Kona Takahashi peuvent maintenant signer dans la MLB. Ils ont jusqu'au 4 janvier.

First baseman Kazuma Okamoto and right-hander Kona Takahashi have been posted, joining Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai coming over from Japan this winter. Okamoto and Takahashi's posting windows begin tomorrow and will end Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

Ils veulent développer des lanceurs.

In the two years since chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was hired, the Red Sox have restructured their pitching-development program.

They've fast-tracked Payton Tolle and Connelly Early to the majors.

What comes next?@jcmccaffrey on the process https://t.co/cqyVAOz6We pic.twitter.com/Ec806RMbXF

