MLB en bref : Erik Swanson à la retraite | Les Cubs sous le choc
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Erik Swanson à la retraite

L'ancien des Blue Jays passe à autre chose.

Les Cubs sous le choc

Ils ne croyaient pas que Shota Imanaga allait accepter l'offre qualificative. Ça change les plans à Chicago.

Pas le choix d'échanger Tarik Skubal dès maintenant?

Le dossier est complexe.

Contrat pour Connor Wong

Il gagnera au moins 1.375 M$ en 2026. Ce n'était qu'une formalité à Boston.

Deux joueurs de plus officiellement disponibles

Kazuma Okamoto et Kona Takahashi peuvent maintenant signer dans la MLB. Ils ont jusqu'au 4 janvier.

Les projets des Red Sox

Ils veulent développer des lanceurs.

