Kyle Schwarber opened the door for the Reds

If Kyle Schwarber signs anywhere but Pennsylvania, it will be a surprise. And when I say Pennsylvania, I don't mean Pittsburgh, since that would be quite a surprise.

But even so, Schwarber is currently a free agent. So it's possible that he could, in fact, sign elsewhere.

And ultimately, his job right now is to raise the stakes. So he can't close any doors to make his market as robust as possible this winter.

And of the lot, the Reds' bid is one to keep in mind.

We don't expect the Cincinnati club to be at the head of the queue, given that the Reds don't spend as much as others and aren't the “sexiest” team on the circuit.

But Cincinnati needs help on the forward line, and Schwarber is a little guy from Ohio. That's why nobody wants the Reds out of the picture.

And that's even if no one considers them to be the favorites.

It's worth noting that the choice hitter gave an interview while in his hometown. He confessed to wanting to spend more time in Ohio for the rest of his life.

Kyle Schwarber reveals potential free agency hint as rumors swirl https://t.co/jX8z4Rydum pic.twitter.com/cp3AhvqkE1 – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 20, 2025

Of course, there's nothing to stop Schwarber from moving to his neck of the woods once he retires. But if his statement can put pressure on the Phillies, it may help his cause.

To be continued.

