Kirby Dach: André Roy can’t do it anymore (and he didn’t beat around the bush to say so)

Kirby Dach is sidelined (again).

The Canadiens' forward was injured last week while blocking a shot, and the Habs announced that he would miss four of the next six weeks with a fractured foot.

And now things are getting a little too heavy for André Roy. The former National League player didn't mince his words when talking about #77…

Roy, on Martin Lemay's show, spilled his guts and said he couldn't take Kirby's situation anymore. Seeing him fall in battle too often is hurting the team, and André Roy is clearly having a hard time accepting it.

His comments aren't gentle:

I can understand where it's coming from. Sure, it's a bummer, knowing that Dach is a fragile guy… but at the same time, I feel like we have to give him a break too.

Calvary. The guy got hurt sacrificing himself for the team and blocked a pitch that was going over 100 KM/H. Nobody can blame him for that…

It's mostly the timing of the injury that hurts because Dach really looked like he was getting his confidence back before he got hurt.

He was more involved on the ice, we were seeing him do Kirby-like dekes, we saw him score a (very) nice goal against the Mammoth two weeks ago… And he got hurt just as things were starting to go well for him.

I can't wait to see if he'll be able to get back into the swing of things when he returns to the game. That would be ideal, because the Canadiens need everyone's help right now, but hey.

It could be a long time before that happens, too. And that certainly won't please André Roy…

