Jordan Kyrou: the Canadiens have spoken to the Blues “several times”

This summer, the Canadiens were on the case for Jordan Kyrou.

Kent Hughes' plan was to add a player to his top-6, and the Blues' fit with what the Canadiens were also looking for. A right-hander capable of putting 65 to 75 points on the board season after season… and who can play center when needed.

Bringing Kyrou to Montreal would have been a huge coup.

But just how interested was the Habs?

According to Pierre LeBrun, Kent Hughes spoke to Doug Armstrong “several times” to ask about Kyrou. But as David Pagnotta said: it was his no-trade clause that changed everything… and right now, LeBrun senses that Kyrou wouldn't be interested in lifting his clause to play elsewhere.

Hmmm…

Pierre LeBrun: “The Habs did talk to the Blues several times about Jordan Kyrou. But that was before his full no-trade clause kicked in”; “I sense that Kyrou, as of now, doesn't intend to waive for any trade to any team” – The Athletic (11/19) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 20, 2025

It goes to show.

The Canadiens were really interested in the Blues player and pushed to make a deal. Kent Hughes was aggressive in his efforts to help the team, but it didn't work out in the end.

It would be great to have a player like Kyrou on the team's top-6 right now…

Let's not forget that the Canadiens are still looking for a player who can help out on the ice. The injury situation certainly doesn't help (especially when the Habs have lost two key players in Dach and Newhook), and the club could use some help at certain levels.

But hey. We'll see what happens next… because we know that Kent Hughes is open to all possibilities.

In Overtime

– Like it or not?

– Classic.

Never a dull moment Getting loose… or something like that???#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aB96ncliU4 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2025

– It's going to be fun.

This Saturday, it's the Lancer du toutou game at Place Bell! Bring your pooches and join in the fun This Saturday, it's the Teddy Bear Toss game at Place Bell! Bring your teddy bears and be part of this memorable moment pic.twitter.com/LeNdNhSV8h – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 20, 2025

– Really?