Habs rumor mill: Alexandre Texier to watch, says Elliotte Friedman

The Habs are in a bad way. Everyone knows it.

Obviously, the job of management and the players is not to panic. Everyone has to stay calm in order to right the ship.

That's how the players see it,” says Samuel Montembeault. He can't say otherwise publicly, but hey.

But without panicking, GM Kent Hughes can still make a move to help his team down the road. It's only natural, given the state of things.

Clearly, several names are worth keeping an eye on.

Of the lot? Elliotte Friedman wonders if Alexandre Texier could do what David Kampf did, i.e. get out from under his contract ($2.1 M per year, restricted free agent in 2026) and look elsewhere.

Friedman mentioned this in his latest 32 Thoughts, considering the Frenchman has played just one game since October 28.

Note that the Canadiens are the only team named by Friedman in his text. It's probably not the only possibility, but still.

Texier is a 6'1 winger who wouldn't be there to play with Nick Suzuki, let's say. His arrival wouldn't have the same effect as another Alexandre (Carrier) in Montreal, but could it help?

Because that's just it, right now: the big names aren't necessarily available on the market. It's the smaller targets that could change address.

Pierre LeBrun wrote about this in a recent article: even if the Flames aren't in a hurry to trade Blake Coleman, he's the kind of guy the Canadiens are keeping an eye on.

It's unclear whether the winger will be traded, as he's earning an average of $4.9 million a year through 2027. But the 33-year-old veteran would add depth.

Is this really the kind of guy the Habs want? Does his experience as a (two-time) champion in Tampa Bay fit in with what the Canadiens are looking for? I have the feeling that the player's profile is attractive.

Because, in reality, if the Habs are looking for a star, it could be complex. Why would that be? Because teams don't want to sell, but also because contracts complicate matters.

Nazem Kadri, for example, is loved by the Flames owner, who is not keen to part with him.

There's also Jonathan Marchessault, who has always been in the Canadiens' sights. But his salary ($5.5 million per year until 2029) is hard to absorb.

And that's not counting the fact that, like Jordan Kyrou (non-trade), the Preds' Québécois player seems in no hurry to lift his non-movement clause.

Speaking of non-movement clauses, Steven Stamkos is also a name to keep in mind… but he doesn't seem to be in a hurry to leave either.

Renaud Lavoie would be surprised if the Ontarian wanted to uproot his family from Nashville in the short term.

