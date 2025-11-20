From Sidney Crosby and Nazem Kadri to David Kampf and Alexandre Texier

It's amazing how quickly things change in the hockey world.

For years, the Canadiens were immersed in a rebuilding process. The club was more concerned with selling off established players than anything else.

And it was the right thing to do.

Now that the Canadiens are turning the corner on their rebuilding process, we've seen some big names floating around town. Nazem Kadri is one… and Sidney Crosby is obviously another.

But that was just a few weeks ago.

If we look at what's been happening more recently, we see that it's more David Kampf and Alexandre Texier who are (or have been) attracting attention in town.

And it's not the same quality of player. Texier hasn't had it easy in recent years, and his performances on the ice show that he's not an impact player. Not everyone can be a star, but it shows that the Habs are elsewhere.

Obviously, because the Canadiens are more desperate on the market than they were, they need to broaden their targets. The club's performance and , above all, the injuries have changed the game, forcing Kent Hughes to broaden his horizons.

And since he certainly doesn't want to be taken for a ride, now is not the time to shoot for the moon.

But the NHL context has also changed. There are so many injuries and so much parity in the standings that it's harder than ever to make a deal.

Because yes, the state of the standings must be taken into account. Right now, the Penguins' #87 is not up for trade, for example.

Since many players on bad teams don't necessarily want to leave, and other organizations are better than we thought, it's a perfect mix.

And that's why, at the moment, the market looks like… what it is. But it can change again, you know…

