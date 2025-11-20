“Emil Heineman would fit in well on the Canadiens’ top-6 right now”

Emil Heineman is having the time of his life on Long Island.

The former Canadiens forward has scored nine goals in 20 games so far this season, and is one of the NHL's pleasant surprises of 25-26.

It's a shame in a way… because right now, the Canadiens could use a player like him. I talked about this in a recent article:

With the injuries and the club's failure at certain levels.. . → https://t.co/sbglLwaNBc – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 17, 2025

Grant McCagg, on his podcast, pushed the note even further, saying that Heineman would fit nicely on the team's top-6 right now. And in fact, he's right… because we've yet to see Zachary Bolduc's usefulness on the team's top-6.

There's a certain “problem” on the wing on the Habs' first two lines, and Heineman, who's scoring goals at a really interesting rate, would have the qualities to help the club offensively.

I'm not saying the #Habs shouldn't have traded for Dobson…only that Heineman may not have been part of the deal if he had been given a better opportunity last season. He'd look good in Montreal's top six right now. FULL PODCAST HERE: https://t.co/Hc2lbAQ6ar pic.twitter.com/NryLGv7HDr – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 20, 2025

Emil Heineman may not have been used in the right way in Montreal. He had a depth role, and although we saw some nice flashes from him, we didn't see him becoming an arch-important player offensively.

And it's worth mentioning that his injury (he was hit by a car in January) changed him a little. He was never the same after that…

That said, you have to pay to get, and not many people are disappointed with the deal because Noah Dobson has been playing well all season. It's no secret that the Canadiens made a good move to solidify their defensive brigade.

Except that it's true, on some levels, that Emil Heineman could be useful right now in Montreal.

Especially as he heads for a 37-goal season… and the Habs are looking for ways to score even more right now.

Overtime

– Montreal CF has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season.

The 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣ calendar is here! Don't miss any of the action by becoming a Member now >>> https://t.co/LPocYEcaJU#CFMTL @BMOfr pic.twitter.com/P63bojltA5 – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) November 20, 2025

– Yikes. He should have been suspended.

Department of player safety …. “Meh” The play in question ….: pic.twitter.com/W8dVqh9KGu – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) November 20, 2025

– Bon.

Juraj Slafkovsky on feeling more comfortable playing his game while still getting on the scoreboard: “I mean, it's nice to have some cookies.” pic.twitter.com/KIMutuHb63 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 20, 2025

– That's right.