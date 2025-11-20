Danny Maciocia reveals the truth about Davis Alexander’s health

The Montreal Alouettes found themselves faced with a delicate dilemma this season: protect the physical integrity of their quarterback or prolong the prospects of a promising year.

At the heart of this choice was Davis Alexander, determined to return to action despite his less-than-ideal condition.

His long-awaited return, celebrated in the middle of July at Percival-Molson Stadium, breathed new life into the team and its fans. Yet behind the euphoria, a much more fragile reality lurked.

“If we had wanted to wait until he was 100%, it would have been in 2026 at training camp… We were aware of all that, we wanted him to be close to 100%, he was around 80% and he wanted to play. That motivation inspired a lot of people in the dressing room, and it's one of the reasons why we were at the Grey Cup.”

In a key match against Toronto, Alexander once again strained his already weakened left leg, reviving an injury that threatened his season – and possibly the next. Officially, management had stated that he would only be reinstated once he had fully recovered.

General Manager Danny Maciocia even hinted that an extended deadline would be imposed to avoid another setback in 2025. These words, reassuring on the surface, took on a different hue with hindsight.

A truth revealed behind the scenes

This week, Alexander put his cards on the table: the injury he was suffering was a serious tear, of the type that normally requires a convalescence period stretching up to half a year.

Rather than follow this trajectory, he compressed his rehabilitation and regained offensive leadership after just two months. His tenacity has not gone unnoticed. Maciocia himself acknowledged that the quarterback's condition had never been optimal, assessed at around 80%, but that his willingness to contribute to the team had galvanized the entire dressing room.

This determination, according to management, played a major role in the momentum that carried the Alouettes to the Grey Cup. Alexander, true to his nature, would even have liked to return even sooner, a symbol of a player whose passion rivals his risk.

