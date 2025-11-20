Corey Seager: the Braves are on his no-trade list

Four years ago, Corey Seager left the Los Angeles Dodgers to sign a $325 million contract with the Rangers.

Although Seager is often injured, his presence in town has helped the Rangers reach the World Series. He is recognized as an excellent player.

But even so, we know that the Rangers are starting to have money problems and want to reduce their payroll.

This prompted me to suggest that the Mets call Texas to see if Jacob deGrom could be a solution to the New York club's problems on the mound… and now, for the first time, the door has been opened for Seager.

In his paper of the day, Ken Rosenthal explained that Seager could theoretically be an option for the Braves, but that the Georgia club was, according to sources, one of eight teams in his no-trade clause.

Well, well…

Latest notes with @WillSammon: *Why O's still could pursue Tucker *Rodriguez trade potential boon for Angels *Braves caught short at SS? *Yankees/Devin Williams *Path for Mets to pursue big namehttps://t.co/COclCJAfax – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 20, 2025

It's important to know that Ken Rosenthal doesn't mince his words. If he brought it up, it's probably because there's a world in which Seager is traded from Texas.

I don't know if the Braves, who are careful with their money, would really take the $186M left on his contract when his future seems to be at third base in the medium term… but hey.

Note also that a clause can be lifted. It's to Seager's advantage to put clubs that can pick him up on his list, given that it gives him the power to say yes or no. There's no need to put the A's on the list. No need to put the A's or the Rays, for example: those clubs can't afford him.

To be continued.

This content was created with the help of AI.