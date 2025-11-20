Baseball

Braves: the arrival of Mauricio Dubon and the impact on Bo Bichette
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Braves: the arrival of Mauricio Dubon and the impact on Bo Bichette
Credit: Newsweek

Last night, the Braves were active.

They acquired Mauricio Dubon, a utility player in the infield. In return, Nick Allen (who will earn about $4 million less than Dubon) is headed to Houston.

It's worth mentioning that Allen would have eaten innings at shortstop under the current circumstances. Dubon will inevitably be called upon to play the #6 position in Georgia.

But could Dubon be the starter?

Alex Anthopoulos, who commented on the matter, said that Dubon could start the 2026 season as a regular at shortstop. That said, he could also be a utility player should the club go in another direction this off-season.

In other words? If Bo Bichette or Ha-Seong Kim were to sign in Atlanta, Dubon would take his place. Both big names have been linked to the Braves for some time now.

But that's not the only personnel move the Braves have made. In fact, the most important one is this: Raisel Iglesias is back in Atlanta for the 2026 season.

The first-rate reliever will earn $16 million in 2025. That's the same annual salary as since 2023.

Iglesias clearly appreciated the Braves not trading him at the last trade deadline, even though the club was out of the playoff picture.

Note that the Blue Jays have inquired about the price to be paid to put him under contract, but that the Queen City club has not tabled a concrete offer. He will therefore remain the Braves' closer.

PMLB
  • Good listening.

  • Red Sox: bigger payroll in sight?

  • Jorge Polanco: still in the Mariners' sights.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!