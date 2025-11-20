Braves: the arrival of Mauricio Dubon and the impact on Bo Bichette

Last night, the Braves were active.

They acquired Mauricio Dubon, a utility player in the infield. In return, Nick Allen (who will earn about $4 million less than Dubon) is headed to Houston.

According to @mlbtraderumors, Nick Allen is projected to make $1.5 million in arbitration this winter. Mauricio Dubón is projected to make $5.8 million. This is a money-saving swap for the Astros. – Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 20, 2025

It's worth mentioning that Allen would have eaten innings at shortstop under the current circumstances. Dubon will inevitably be called upon to play the #6 position in Georgia.

But could Dubon be the starter?

Alex Anthopoulos, who commented on the matter, said that Dubon could start the 2026 season as a regular at shortstop. That said, he could also be a utility player should the club go in another direction this off-season.

In other words? If Bo Bichette or Ha-Seong Kim were to sign in Atlanta, Dubon would take his place. Both big names have been linked to the Braves for some time now.

Anthopoulos is open to Dubon beginning the season as the Braves shortstop. But there's also a chance he'll play all over the field. His role will be determined by how the remainder of the offseason goes. – Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 20, 2025

But that's not the only personnel move the Braves have made. In fact, the most important one is this: Raisel Iglesias is back in Atlanta for the 2026 season.

The first-rate reliever will earn $16 million in 2025. That's the same annual salary as since 2023.

Iglesias clearly appreciated the Braves not trading him at the last trade deadline, even though the club was out of the playoff picture.

Note that the Blue Jays have inquired about the price to be paid to put him under contract, but that the Queen City club has not tabled a concrete offer. He will therefore remain the Braves' closer.

Heard per sources that Blue Jays talked to Raisel Iglesias before he signed with Atlanta, expressing some interest. Jays didn't make an offer. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 20, 2025

