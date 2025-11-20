Alexandre Texier out of Blues lineup (hours after Habs rumors)

This morning, we put in a good word: the case of Frenchman Alexandre Texier is the talk of St. Louis.

Basically, the forward is hardly playing for the Blues any more, and he's thinking of doing what David Kampf did: getting out of his contract and simply signing elsewhere.

I wonder how much of a fad this will become for players whose contracts are a little too onerous ($2.1m for Texier) to be easily traded.

Elliotte Friedman raised the possibility of the Canadiens becoming interested in the Blues' player.

What you need to know is that an informer like him doesn't talk just for the sake of talking. Often, when he says something, it's because there's something to it.

Does this mean that Texier is automatically coming to Montreal? Not necessarily. But it does mean that there's something going on in the Frenchman's file – and that the Habs are watching with interest.

And now, this morning, the Blues have announced that, in order to make room for Jake Neighbours in the 23-player line-up, Texier has been taken out of the 23-player line-up.

Alexandre Texier being moved to non-roster status. https://t.co/89S1jjZTBd – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 20, 2025

Now considered a non-roster player following the personnel move, Texier really seems to have come full circle in the Blues organization.

After all, if he'd been injured, he'd have headed for the injured list. Non-roster status is not a treatment normally reserved for stars, let's face it.

I don't know how the next few days will pan out, but I really wouldn't be surprised to see Texier released from his contract in the very near future.

And if that's the case, Kent Hughes will no doubt be calling his agent.

