Alexandre Texier is placed in the waivers

Alexandre Texier's name has been circulating a lot since this morning.

The forward seems to have made the rounds in St. Louis, and the Blues gave a big hint as to what they think of him by removing him this morning from the team's official 23-man roster.

Now we learn that the Blues have also placed him in the waivers.

What's important to know is that the Blues did not place him in the waivers in order to terminate his contract. That could happen if the forward isn't claimed by tomorrow… and we'll be keeping an eye on him if it does.

After all,we're talking about the Canadiens when it comes to Texier.

Texier is regular waivers, not to terminate. But it's possible we go down that route if not claimed https://t.co/sW0h9vhDQ6 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 20, 2025

More details to come…