VIDEO: Samuel Montembeault’s mask for his McDonald’s ads is sick!

Samuel Montembeault is the Canadiens' McJoueur of the Year.

The goalie has a poutine named after him, and I'm not sure how good it tastes. I haven't had a chance to try it yet… and maybe that's because I'm not the world's biggest poutine fan. But hey. I'm escaping.

In his ads with McDonald's, we see Monty dressed in his goalie gear. It's a little less noticeable, but the details on the helmet he's wearing are simply magnificent.

The result is well done.

You can see fries with bits of chicken and bacon… but you can also see the McDonald's logo all over it. The straps that tie his helmet back are made of bacon… it's sick.

Honestly, it's a really special creation:

Very cool video showing Samuel Montembeault's “Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine” mask, which was made for a @McDonaldsCanada commercial (see in 2nd post). & : @JBoAirbrush pic.twitter.com/5WSbTWlukz – Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) November 18, 2025

The attention to detail on the mask is great.

It gives a different result, but I'd like to see Monty wear it for an official National League game.

I mean, if it would help him regain his confidence and get back on the winning track…

All kidding aside, it takes talent to make a mask like that. It must have taken hours and hours of work to create such a piece of equipment, and the video above shows just how well done it is.

Congratulations!

