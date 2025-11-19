Hockey

VIDEO: Samuel Montembeault’s mask for his McDonald’s ads is sick!
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Screenshot / X

Samuel Montembeault is the Canadiens' McJoueur of the Year.

The goalie has his poutine named after him, and I'm not sure how good it is. I haven't had a chance to try it yet… and maybe that's because I'm not the world's biggest poutine fan. But hey. I'm escaping.

In his ads with McDonald's, we see Monty dressed in his goalie gear. It's a little less noticeable, but the details on the helmet(the work of Jordon Bourgeault) he's wearing are simply magnificent.

The result is well done.

You can see fries with bits of chicken and bacon… but you can also see the McDonald's logo all over it. The straps that tie his helmet back are made of bacon… it's sick.

Honestly, it's a really special creation:

The attention to detail on the mask is great.

It looks different, but I'd like to see Monty wear it for an official National League game.

I mean, if it would help him regain his confidence and get back on the winning track…

All kidding aside, it takes talent to make a mask like that. It must have taken hours and hours of work to create such a piece of equipment, and the video above shows just how well done it is.

Congratulations!


