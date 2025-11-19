Top-5: When Patrick Roy gets on his nerves… after Mikko Rantanen

Eight games were played last night in the NHL.

And there was action… galore.

Let's find out what happened:

A trio of hat tricks dotted the NHL schedule Tuesday as Jake Guentzel, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini all made hats rain down at home.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JhhrQPsBfm pic.twitter.com/BQlTJjYP8g – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 19, 2025

1: Patrick Roy was angry

The Stars hosted the Islanders last night in Dallas.

And it wasn't the Long Islanders' 3-2 victory that caught the eye.

In the game, Mikko Rantanen hit Alexander Romanov in a rather dangerous manner. The Stars' player pushed the Islanders' player in the back near the ramp, and the gesture was really dangerous.

It made Patrick Roy angry… and the Isles coach wasn't afraid to tell Rantanen how he felt:

We know Patrick Roy has a pretty special temperament.

But to see him come to the defense of his player, that's also normal in a way. Patrick Roy wasn't happy, and this isn't the first time he's bumped heads with a player from the other team (it happened when he was playing, too), but this time he got on his nerves for all the right reasons.

Great Patrick. And you have to wonder if Rantanen will be suspended for what he did…

Patrick Roy discusses Mikko Rantanen's hit on Alexander Romanov: “When you see the number, you have to lay off. Everybody knows that. You don't go through the guy. To me, it's disrespectful for our guys. That shouldn't be part of our game” pic.twitter.com/fK0WN3hGVK – Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) November 19, 2025

2: Macklin Celebrini is really good

Since the start of the season, Macklin Celebrini has been one of the best players in the National League.

Nothing less!

Last night, he proved that his potential is enormous… by scoring his second hat trick of the season. He scored all three of his team's goals in a 3-2 Sharks victory over the Mammoth :

BIG CELLY FOR CELEBRINI The @SanJoseSharks forward gets himself a hat trick and the win! pic.twitter.com/I2rHTIEuPD – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2025

The youngster is sending a clear message to Team Canada's Olympic leaders.

And right now, it's hard to believe that he doesn't deserve his place in the club. He's having an exceptional season, and it's even more impressive for his age.

But he's not the only one who's exploding at the moment…

3: Hat-trick also for… Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard was seen as a generational player.

His first two NHL seasons were more “complicated”… but he's dominating the league right now.

And he showed his talent again last night, copying Macklin Celebrini… and scoring a hat trick too.

Wow!

CONNOR BEDARD GETS HIS SECOND CAREER HAT TRICK pic.twitter.com/l6lTSzGUhq – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2025

The Hawks took advantage of Bedsy ‘s three goals to win 5-2 over the Flames.

Celebrini and Bedard scoring hat-tricks on the same night is special. And it shows that the league is in good hands.

These two are going to be good.

4: The save of the year for Igor Shesterkin?

The New York Rangers may not have been able to beat the Golden Knights last night… but that's not because Igor Shesterkin was out of shape.

The Blue Shirts ‘ goaltender flew through the air during the game: perhaps the National League's save of the year.

Impressive:

The Knights won the game 3-2 and Tomas Hertl stood out with two assists in the game.

The win will do Vegas good… because the Golden Knights have won just four of their last ten games. That's not good enough for a powerhouse like Vegas.

5: I miss Samuel Blais

The Canadiens could use an energy player who can play physical right now.

They had one… but Samuel Blais was placed in the waivers and the Leafs decided to claim him before the start of the season. The Québécois is having fun with his new team, by the way :

WATCH: Would the Habs like to count on Samuel Blais, here helping Steven Lorentz score for the Leafs? The game continues on TVA Sports. pic.twitter.com/cxVemwF58o – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 19, 2025

Blais has what it takes to help the Leafs right now… and it would be the same for the Habs.

You have to wonder if Kent Hughes regrets his decision to place him in the waivers…

Blais helped the Leafs to a 3-2 win over the Blues. William Nylander scored in overtime to give his club the win (and in fine fashion, at that):

WILLIAM NYLANDER SCORES AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY FOR THE OT WINNER pic.twitter.com/5XPAK4W4OM – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 19, 2025

– Three goals for Jake Guentzel too.

Kuch finds Guentzel WIDE open in front for the HATTY pic.twitter.com/JQvUqeklvJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2025

– Nice W from the Jets against the Blue Jackets.

