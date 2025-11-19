The perfect storm to hurt the Canadiens on the trade market

In recent years, it was sometimes easier for teams who wanted to buy to do so. But this season, that's not the case. Not yet, anyway.

Why not? For several reasons.

First, the standings are so tight that it's hard to see, as American Thanksgiving approaches, which teams will really want to sell players. #Parity

Then, among the teams that potentially want to sell, several guys have no-trade or no-movement clauses. This complicates the matter.

According to The Athletic, more than a third of NHL players have such contractual protection. That's no mean feat, let's face it.

So even though the salary cap is on the way up, many teams aren't willing to budge just yet. And in any case, many players aren't necessarily interested in moving.

That makes things difficult for some managers.

Of course, there is a simple solution for NHL managers who are desperate to improve in the short term: overpay for a player.

Does Kent Hughes, who has said he's willing to overpay in the past and is actively looking for help at forward (be it center or even wing, according to Darren Dreger) right now, like the options on the table right now?

According to what Marco D'Amico reports, via a text on the RG media site, it's that many clubs currently feel that the Flames hold the keys to the car, right now.

If the Flames wanted to sell, it would change the market. But given the current state of affairs, the Alberta outfit is in no hurry: it can just wait for prices to rise.

The Canadiens may have had a player who could shake up the Flames… but Kirby Dach's injury changed a lot of things, as we found out earlier this week.

And if not? We know the Sabres are in no hurry to make a move, and we're waiting to see what the Blues and Predators want to do over the next few weeks.

We're talking about clubs with good potential centers on their hands. But it's clear that a number of factors are working against Kent Hughes and the other executives who need help right now.

With the Habs injured and the state of the market, everyone is waiting for Kent Hughes with a brick and a lantern on the market. Will he make a move soon?

