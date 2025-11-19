Hockey

The Habs are also open to the idea of acquiring a winger (according to Pierre LeBrun)
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens are looking to make a deal. It's no longer a secret.

They're one of the aggressive teams on the market right now, but therein lies the problem: there aren't a ton of guys available in the four corners of the National League on said market.

As a result, the NHL is rather quiet when it comes to transactions.

We know that the Habs would like to get their hands on a center because it's been on Kent Hughes' wish list for some time. But…

But the Canadiens are also open to the idea of acquiring a winger, according to Pierre LeBrun in a recent text. And that's interesting on several levels.

It's interesting because we know that the Canadiens' “problem” is in the middle.

But it does show one thing: Kent Hughes wants to improve his club, no matter what. The Habs GM wants to bring in some help, and many say that the timing is perfect with the team's recent failures and the injuries that are starting to pile up on the forward line.

We shouldn't necessarily expect a major coup, however. Eric Engels believes(Sick Podcast) that Hughes could make a move for a proven NHL veteran.

A bit like we saw with Alexandre Carrier last year, basically.

Ideally, it would take a center… because the Habs probably won't be able to rely on Oliver Kapanen, Jake Evans and Joe Veleno to get the club to the playoffs. Dach is injured for at least a month… and Newhook is likely to return to action in the final stretch of the campaign.

On the other hand, adding a player who can help (whether on the wing or in the middle) right now could be a solution. Especially if the market for center players continues to be so explosive…


