Surprise: Grayson Rodriguez traded to the Angels for Taylor Ward

We knew the Angels were likely to trade an outfielder this off-season. And now they have.

Taylor Ward, who had a breakout year, has been traded to the Baltimore Orioles. The club was looking for some power in the outfield, and it got it with Ward, who hit 36 home runs and produced 103 runs in 2025.

But in return for an outfielder who's a year away from free agency, the Orioles gave away a player who will either make them look like a genius or set the club back several years.

Grayson Rodriguez goes to Anaheim.

Trade news: Taylor Ward is going to Baltimore and Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels. The Orioles get the power-hitting outfielder they've been seeking, and the Angels get back a young arm. Quite a trade. https://t.co/F8UqbbH7d8 – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 19, 2025

The Angels get a pitcher who has the potential to lead a rotation when he's at his best. He's also under Angels control for the next four seasons.

But he hasn't pitched since July 2024 due to elbow problems.

Do the Orioles figure Rodriguez doesn't have what it takes to come back healthy? Because if not, it's hard to understand why such a quality starter would walk away against a rental outfielder.

If there's one thing the Orioles needed, it's a pitcher. And they have plenty of outfielders who don't play center.

If Ward has a great season in Maryland and Rodriguez never finds his footing, the Orioles can win this deal. But if the pitcher were to flourish in California, it would look very bad for the Orioles, who missed the playoffs in 2025 because of their pitchers.

It's also worth noting that the Red Sox(who want to trade Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu) must be salivating at what a rental outfielder brought the Angels on the market.

This content was created with the help of AI.