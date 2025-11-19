Hockey

Samuel Montembeault returns to the net tomorrow night
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Samuel Montembeault returns to the net tomorrow night
Credit: Getty Images

Let's talk goalies.

To no one's surprise, Martin St-Louis has announced that Samuel Montembeault will get the start tomorrow night at home against the Washington Capitals.

Game time is 7pm.

After seeing Jakub Dobes play away on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, it was only logical that the Québécois would be the one playing at home.

Details to follow…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!