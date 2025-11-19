Red Sox: Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu to be traded

With gaps in the infield corners and a lack of depth on the mound, it will be interesting to see how Boston Red Sox Chief of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow navigates the off-season.

And one thing to keep an eye on this winter is certainly who will be sacrificed to fill one of these positions. In this regard, outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu have both heard their names in trade rumors more often than not, as there is a surplus in the outfield.

In fact, ESPN's Jeff Passan gave an update this morning (Tuesday) on the subject.

The Red Sox will almost certainly trade one. There aren't enough at-bats in the lineup for both, especially if they add another hitter on the free agent market.

So it's not a question of whether one of Duran or Abreu will be traded, but rather which of the two will end up under other skies.

Duran still has three years' control of the team and has proved he has the better offensive potential of the two. However, Abreu is now a two-time Gold Glove recipient and possesses a cannon arm, as well as being able to bring a little more power than Duran to the bat.

Most of the rumors that have circulated so far have revolved around Duran's name. But if Abreu's value proves higher this off-season, the Bas Rouges will have no choice but to part with him in order to improve the team in other respects.

Could this allow Boston to get their hands on a Joe Ryan or a Tarik Skubal, plus other pieces of course? If not, the Red Sox could use both protagonists to improve the infield, especially on the corners.

This content was created with the help of AI.