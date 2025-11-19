Hockey

Practice: Zachary Bolduc still on the first line
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Since the start of practice camp, one thing had been certain for the Canadiens: Nick Suzuki was playing with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky on the first line.

But this week, reality changed.

Instead, Zachary Bolduc was placed on the first line with NiCole, to try something new in the wake of the club's wave of injuries.

It worked out well for Slaf on the “youth line” with Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen.

As for Bolduc, I think we need to give him time to adapt. And clearly, Martin St-Louis seemed to agree this morning in Brossard.

And why? Because, following a lengthy discussion with his Québécois forward on the ice, the young man took his place back on the first line.

Our field reporter Patrick Guillet reports.

Interestingly, on the ice, Zachary Bolduc (who has a jersey the same color as Caufield and Suzuki, but not as Slaf) was playing really well.

Was he flying around the ice because he'd been whipped by his discussion with his coach? By the vote of confidence? Who knows… but good for the Habs.

By the way, it's good news to see the captain practicing.

It's also worth noting that Lane Hutson showed up for practice ahead of the others. I don't think anyone's surprised, do you?


