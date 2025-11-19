MLB en bref : Les Braves et l’arrêt-court | Les Yankees favoris pour Cody Bellinger

Les Braves et l'arrêt-court
Bo Bichette n'est pas la seule possibilité.
As noted in this story, the Braves are looking at both the free agent and trade markets for shortstops. Astros two-time Gold Gove SS Mauricio Dubon is among those they've inquired about via trade. Adding someone like Dubon would likely necessitate the acquisition of another bat https://t.co/flw7PT3krd
— Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 19, 2025
L'importance d'un gros lanceur partant
Les Blue Jays ont besoin de certitudes pour la suite des choses.
The #BlueJays need to make another big addition to their rotation… for 2026 but especially beyond.
Story: https://t.co/8skx4pj9mE
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 19, 2025
Les Yankees favoris pour Cody Bellinger
Est-ce que cela va se passer?
Versatility key to Bellinger's value, but which team fits him best? https://t.co/tjGOfDDDJ2
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 19, 2025
Nouvelle entente
NBC aura les matchs du dimanche soir et la première ronde des séries.
NEWS: MLB is set to announce its new TV deals with NBC, Netflix and ESPN, sources tell @AndrewMarchand.
NBC will become the new home of the first round of the playoffs and Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/sEBag2vHvb
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2025
Le Fenway Fest de retour
Ce sera le 10 janvier 2026.
Red Sox are bringing back Fenway Fest. It's January 10 at the ballpark.
— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 19, 2025
La rotation des Brewers
Elle est excellente, en ce moment.
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio: “We're certainly excited about our rotation now.” A rotation with Brandon Woodruff *and* Freddy Peralta. Story with @WillSammon: https://t.co/cRe6dTPhFk
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 19, 2025
Field of dreams 2026
Le match opposera les Twins et les Phillies.
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa with the Twins and Phillies playing in the third edition of MLB at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026
Netflix will bring the game to fans live from Dyersville pic.twitter.com/mkkrKWmSYH
— MLB (@MLB) November 19, 2025