MLB en bref : Les Braves et l’arrêt-court | Les Yankees favoris pour Cody Bellinger

Les Braves et l'arrêt-court

Bo Bichette n'est pas la seule possibilité.

As noted in this story, the Braves are looking at both the free agent and trade markets for shortstops. Astros two-time Gold Gove SS Mauricio Dubon is among those they've inquired about via trade. Adding someone like Dubon would likely necessitate the acquisition of another bat https://t.co/flw7PT3krd — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 19, 2025

L'importance d'un gros lanceur partant

Les Blue Jays ont besoin de certitudes pour la suite des choses.

The #BlueJays need to make another big addition to their rotation… for 2026 but especially beyond. Story: https://t.co/8skx4pj9mE — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 19, 2025

Les Yankees favoris pour Cody Bellinger

Est-ce que cela va se passer?

Versatility key to Bellinger's value, but which team fits him best? https://t.co/tjGOfDDDJ2 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 19, 2025

Nouvelle entente

NBC aura les matchs du dimanche soir et la première ronde des séries.

NEWS: MLB is set to announce its new TV deals with NBC, Netflix and ESPN, sources tell @AndrewMarchand. NBC will become the new home of the first round of the playoffs and Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/sEBag2vHvb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2025

Le Fenway Fest de retour

Ce sera le 10 janvier 2026.

Red Sox are bringing back Fenway Fest. It's January 10 at the ballpark. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 19, 2025

La rotation des Brewers

Elle est excellente, en ce moment.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio: “We're certainly excited about our rotation now.” A rotation with Brandon Woodruff *and* Freddy Peralta. Story with @WillSammon: https://t.co/cRe6dTPhFk — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 19, 2025

Field of dreams 2026

Le match opposera les Twins et les Phillies.