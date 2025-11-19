Martin St-Louis admits it: There’s starting to be competition between Dobes and Monty

If we follow logic, Samuel Montembeault is still the Canadiens' #1 goaltender.

He's the one who took the Habs to the playoffs last year, and he's the one who started the season as #1 goalie. But at the same time, we know that the Québécois has been struggling since the start of the campaign.

Jakub Dobes, on the other hand, has shone for a while… but it's been more difficult of late. Whatever the case, it's all the same at the moment: the Habs have won just one of their last seven games, and without saying it's all the goalies' fault, we can't rule out the fact that they haven't been getting the job done lately.

Martin St-Louis, for the first time, spoke of a certain competition between Dobes and Monty this morning after practice.

He admitted to reporters on the spot that we're “maybe there yet”… and that says a lot, in a way, about how he sees things.

Eric Engels wrote about it (Sportsnet):

With some confidence restored after snapping a pointless streak, it's time for one of the Montreal Canadiens' goalies to step up to the task of bolstering their spot.@EricEngels digs into that and more in his latest notebook.

https://t.co/QpKOex8wE4 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2025

The important thing now is to find the guy the Habs can trust.

If it's Monty, it's Monty. And if it's Dobes… it'll be Dobes.

After all, the Canadiens aren't at the stage where they still have to ask questions. The club has the talent to win games, and we saw an example of that at the start of the season when the Habs were unbeatable or close to it.

But if the two guys in front of the net can't make the important saves, it hurts. And that's what's happening right now.

So, what's next is going to be… interesting. At the same time, I'm afraid it will put added pressure on both goalkeepers… and we all know that, at times like these, it can be hard for a goalkeeper to stand up and be confident in his or her abilities.

May the best man win (or play), to put it another way. And I wonder which goalie will be able to do it…

Overtime

– Beautiful.

Arber Xhekaj with a Habs fan at the MTL Canadiens blood drive pic.twitter.com/yN7n8x8k5V – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 19, 2025

– Damn he's good.

Everyone with 20+ points, 50+ hits this season: – Matthew Knies It's actually crazy this guy is a 2nd round pick from 2021. pic.twitter.com/jhKtvRkXYB – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) November 19, 2025

– What a name!

The #SeaKraken have recalled Oscar Fisker Molgaard from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds. pic.twitter.com/3m4vx1HMBU – Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 19, 2025

– MLB news.