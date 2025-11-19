Less than 40%: Alexander Zharovsky is a force to be reckoned with in the face-off circle

Alexander Zharovsky is enjoying a fine season in the KHL. He's slowed down a bit in recent games, but he still has 15 points in 19 games so far.

For an 18-year-old, that's quite a feat.

That said, what's interesting is that we're seeing more and more of Zharovsky playing center. He really seems to enjoy playing that position… which is interesting, given that the Habs are looking for a top-6 center.

However, there's one thing that worries me: when you look at his performance in the face-off circle, it's… not ideal.

He's won 39.5% of his duels this season, and today he lost all five of his face-off encounters.

Here are Zharovsky's stats for today's game :

– 13:21 TOI

– 01:56 PP

– 1 SOG

– 0 FOW (5 taken)

He is at almost 40% FOW since he started playing at C.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gv2NWbkpCv – HabsEnthusiast (@HabsEnthusiast_) November 19, 2025

Consider that Zharovsky hasn't always been a natural center, so he's still learning. There's reason to believe that, over time, he could develop his technique and win his duels more frequently.

Especially if the Habs are willing to coach him when he arrives in America to help him improve in this area.

That said, it's also logical to ask whether Zharovsky can really aspire to play center full-time in the NHL if he's taking so much in the face-off circle in the KHL. If he's getting it right now, it's likely to get harder when he arrives in America, where the level will be higher.

That's not to say it's impossible, far from it. On the other hand, he'll have a lot of work to do if he wants to be at the heart of a top-6 NHL team in the long term. And what's certain is that, right now, it's far too early to assume that he will.

Overtime

– Fair enough. I don't see him making a panic trade, though.

Kent Hughes is under pressure https://t.co/3VTRf5jcfM – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 19, 2025

– It's true.

We've known for a long time that Lane Hutson is special. But when he plays “crinqué”, he's monstrous. pic.twitter.com/F12t5aadlf – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 19, 2025

– Indeed.