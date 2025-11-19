Jakub Dobes: expect the Capitals to taunt him tomorrow

The Habs take on the Washington Capitals tomorrow night for the first time since last spring's playoffs. The highlight of that series was undoubtedly the battle between Tom Wilson and Josh Anderson.

Water has passed under the bridge since then, but it all started with Jakub Dobes taunting the Caps from the bench.

When Samuel Montembeault was injured, things escalated on the ice.

As Félix Séguin put it on Jean-Charles Lajoie's show, expect the Capitals to taunt the Habs goaltender, even though he won't be the starting goaltender tomorrow.

the Capitals could one day remind Jakub Dobes of his crying fit.

Why do you ask? Yes, because of his emotional reaction after a match.

Dobes, for his part, will be staying away from Capitals players. In an interview he gave to Séguin, he made that clear.

“I think I'll make it next year. In the playoffs, everyone insults each other. It was nothing personal. I was trying to help my teammates” – Jakub Dobes

I really get the impression that the Caps players won't mind talking to him about it during commercial breaks, and that's fair enough. We'll see how he reacts, but it's bound to be interesting.

For now, his focus must be on his performance on the ice. With those of Samuel Montembeault, he has a place to win. He needs to come back with a signature performance, and that could be enough to make him the team's number 1 goaltender.

The rotation is set for now, but I really have a feeling that the next goalie to win is going to save the net for the next game. It's up to Dobes to win now. He has a 4.34 goals-against average and a 0.813 save percentage in November.

