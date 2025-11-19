Hockey

J.T. Miller has angered all Rangers fans with a horrible sequence on the ice
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
J.T. Miller has angered all Rangers fans with a horrible sequence on the ice
Credit: X

Jasons des Rangers.

J.T. Miller is a very talented hockey player. So there must be a reason why he changes teams so often. No?

In the past, his big squabble with Elias Pettersson was the talk of the NHL. The Canucks even opted to trade the American to the Rangers.

But in New York, things haven't gotten much better since Miller came back to town. The club continues to play badly, as it did last season.

And yesterday was a case in point.

In a 3-2 loss to Vegas, Miller simply stopped skating in the defensive zone. The Golden Knights scored on the sequence, of course.

If you like guys who give it their all… don't watch the following sequence. It'll make you angry.

It's important to note that this is coming from the same guy who was named captain of the Rangers (an organization with horrible leadership from top to bottom) and who said he didn't want any bullsh*t this year.

Yikes…

In my eyes, a guy who does that shouldn't be playing in the game anymore. Because if he doesn't want to force himself, he doesn't deserve to go to war with his teammates.

And if he couldn't do better because he was injured, as some people are suggesting on social networks, he's hurting his club by trying to play even though he can't do anything.

But I don't think he was too injured, for what it's worth.

Miller's ugly leadership is one of the reasons why the Rangers can't play up to their talent. What's going on over there?


overtime

– To be continued…

– No suspension expected for Mikko Rantanen.

– The Rocket in action tonight.

– Wow.

– Logic.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!