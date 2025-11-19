J.T. Miller has angered all Rangers fans with a horrible sequence on the ice

Jasons des Rangers.

J.T. Miller is a very talented hockey player. So there must be a reason why he changes teams so often. No?

In the past, his big squabble with Elias Pettersson was the talk of the NHL. The Canucks even opted to trade the American to the Rangers.

But in New York, things haven't gotten much better since Miller came back to town. The club continues to play badly, as it did last season.

And yesterday was a case in point.

In a 3-2 loss to Vegas, Miller simply stopped skating in the defensive zone. The Golden Knights scored on the sequence, of course.

If you like guys who give it their all… don't watch the following sequence. It'll make you angry.

When you quit your job, but you still have to come in for the next 4 weeks… pic.twitter.com/axBcjX6271 – Stat Boy Steven (@StatBoy_Steven) November 19, 2025

It's important to note that this is coming from the same guy who was named captain of the Rangers (an organization with horrible leadership from top to bottom) and who said he didn't want any bullsh*t this year.

Yikes…

Rangers new team slogan is “No BS” and it means exactly what it means per JT Miller (via @vzmercogliano, via @MollieeWalkerr) pic.twitter.com/76o78WB5Nr – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 18, 2025

In my eyes, a guy who does that shouldn't be playing in the game anymore. Because if he doesn't want to force himself, he doesn't deserve to go to war with his teammates.

And if he couldn't do better because he was injured, as some people are suggesting on social networks, he's hurting his club by trying to play even though he can't do anything.

But I don't think he was too injured, for what it's worth.

Miller's ugly leadership is one of the reasons why the Rangers can't play up to their talent. What's going on over there?

