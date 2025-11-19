Habs need a spark: Adam Engstrom deserves a callback

The Habs are still searching for their identity, especially on the defensive side of the puck. With the long-term injury to Kaiden Guhle, the Habs' six defensemen have no support.

This leads to a lot of mistakes and inconsistent performances.

The last two games have been better, but we're far from satisfied. There are also problems scoring goals, and Lane Hutson seems to be the only one capable of generating them.

Which begs the question: when will Adam Engstrom be recalled? BPM Sports host Anthony Marcotte posed the question on X a few hours ago.

Watching Adam Engstrom go at it again tonight with the Rocket, we must be very close to a first recall in Montreal. As soon as we're able to give him some ice time, it'll be his turn. By far Laval's best back this season. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 20, 2025

As Marcotte describes it, Engstrom is the Rocket's best defenseman, but he doesn't think the Habs are in a position to give him ice time right now.

I beg to differ. It's not like the Habs have a great defensive brigade right now. Yes, all six are NHL-calibre, but it's not true that the unit couldn't be better.

The arrival of a player like Engstrom could ignite a competition that could benefit everyone. Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj are very comfortable in their roles, perhaps a little too comfortable.

Engstrom has three goals and five assists in 16 games. He added a gem tonight, scoring on a superb run. Unfortunately for him, the Rocket lost.

Adam Engstrom scores a very nice goal to open the scoring for the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/L40rTRRraf – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 20, 2025

He almost scored a second with a beautiful maneuver.

Adam Engstrom almost scores another great goal, but hits iron. His excellent skating on full display, as per tradition. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sTu8Tm1vjm – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 20, 2025

The Swedish defenseman could add some nice mobility wouldn't hurt on a third pair, especially in the hopes of reviving the Habs offensively. I also don't buy the theory that he wouldn't be useful playing less than ten minutes. Because of Matheson's presence, Engstrom can't come in through the front door.

