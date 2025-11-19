Florian Xhekaj: What if the timing was perfect?

A few weeks ago, Florian Xhekaj left the Canadiens' camp with a taste of unfinished business. Many fans would have liked him to stay in Montreal. His camp had been solid, intense and convincing. He had that mix of raw energy and burgeoning maturity that we perhaps didn't expect to see so soon.

But professional hockey isn't just a question of “feeling”. Between contracts, hierarchy and development, Florian Xhekaj headed for Laval. Today, we can say that this transition makes sense.

Because for the past two weeks, something has been clicking. His 2025-2026 season didn't start with a bang, but it's building. After several low-key games, the tone has changed. Today, Xhekaj boasts: two goals, two assists and four points in 15 games, plus-2 differential and 42 penalty minutes.

These aren't staggering statistics, but they do tell a story: the story of a player who is finding his way back to the game. Not in excess. Not in demonstration. In consistency.

As Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent put it in an RDS report this week: “Now we see the real Florian again

And that's never a trivial phrase.

If Xhekaj is back in the conversation, it's not just because he's playing well. It's because the Canadiens are going through a period of limited forward options.

With only 12 active forwards and no surplus players in the NHL, the organization can't afford any surprises. And when the club lacks physical, energetic and momentum-changing options, a player like Xhekaj becomes relevant.

He wouldn't take the place of a scorer. He'd be filling a role. And that's rarely a problem, especially in a team that's still looking for its identity, tone and a bit of bite.

We often talk about physique, and yes, he's got it. But what stands out today is something else. He's playing simpler. He wins battles. He disturbs without sabotaging. He understands when to step up and when to pull back. That's development.

The risk, as always, would be to call him back too soon. But waiting too long could cause the Habs to miss the wave… and Xhekaj is in the middle of it.

For what the Unicorn could bring to the Canadiens in terms of talent and sandpaper, you have to consider his recall.

overtime

– Read more.

Free Puck | Brad Treliving's Toronto record to date https://t.co/LuQ1PCm5WM – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 19, 2025

– Who will be the first pick in the 2026 draft?

David Pagnotta: Re NHL 2026 draft: Yeah you've got Gavin McKenna but they're saying, a lot of the scouts are, that the top 5 picks in this draft are gonna be potential superstars – Inside Sports (11/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 18, 2025

– Interesting point of view.

“When Craig Berube came in, he was intimidating. What he said, you listened. Over the years, he seemed to soften, and they didn't look at him the same way.”@jprutherford looks back on the end of Berube's tenure in St. Louis with @RealKyper & @jtbourne.#LeafsForever #StlBlues pic.twitter.com/trgk0ZzFj8 – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) November 18, 2025

– Seeing him make the effort to speak in French is a good thing.