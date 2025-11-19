Evgeni Malkin: the Olympic break will determine his future

Evgeni Malkin is off to a spectacular start to the Pittsburgh season.

The 39-year-old center has 23 points after 19 games… and is the Penguins' leading scorer this season.

His good friend Sidney Crosby isn't far behind, but he's behind all the same.

Having said that, we know that Malkin is in his final moments in the NHL. The Russian is playing out the last year of his contract, and it's possible he'll hang up his skates at the end of the season.

As a result, he's at the heart of many trade rumours, especially with the Penguins, who don't have a big club (despite a surprising start to the season). And tonight, Pierre LeBrun discussed all this on his Insider Trading segment.

The key takeaway? His future will be determined during the Olympic break.

The Malkin clan will meet with Penguins management during the three-week break (Russia won't be at the Olympics, so Malkin will have some time off). That's when the two sides will draw up a plan of action for the remainder of the season.

We'll then determine whether he'll be traded (and if so, where), whether he'll finish the year in Pittsburgh… or whether he'll sign a contract extension. Because that, too, is a possibility.

That said, Malkin is aware that this could be his last few weeks in a Penguins uniform. In an interview with Daria Tuboltseva(Research Ground), Malkin admitted that he can hardly see himself wearing a uniform other than that of the Penguins, but that he is well aware that it is a real possibility.

And when you read what he said, you realize that he's really, really not interested in a rebuild:

There are several things to consider. What if the club tears it up and misses the playoffs, and then big trades are made in the summer? – Evgeni Malkin

We'll have to keep a close eye on what happens during the Olympic break. Because, obviously, that's when the Penguins' core could be dismantled.

Ivan Demidov, who grew up admiring Malkin, will have to keep a close eye on this… and the Habs, who dream of Sidney Crosby, will have to keep a close eye on this too.

