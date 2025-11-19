Contract extensions: Update on Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Tyson Philpot

Contract discussions are shaping up to be turbulent for the Alouettes, even if one issue seems to have already been settled in everyone's mind: that of Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

The Montreal marauder, who has become one of the organization's figureheads, is seen as an essential pillar of the dressing room. His influence extends beyond the pitch, and his desire to remain in Montreal is perfectly in line with management's wishes.

In the Percival-Molson Stadium offices, it is expected that an agreement will be reached quickly, as both sides share a common vision for the coming seasons.

For General Manager Danny Maciocia, maintaining stability at the heart of the defense is essential. And Dequoy embodies that stability: natural leadership, consistent production, local identity. Few files inspire so much confidence. However, further negotiations within the team are likely to be far less serene.

With the free agent market about to open, Montreal must juggle a tight salary cap and several complex contractual cases.

“That's the reality of football and some people aren't coming back. That's the sad part: no two editions are ever the same, and this season was one of the best I've ever been a part of with the Alouettes. There's a family feeling and that's something I was looking for with the Alouettes.” – Marc-Antoine Dequoy to media representatives

Among these, that of star receiver Tyson Philpot is of particular interest. Last year's offensive revelation and ever more decisive, Philpot represents an important investment for any team looking to boost its attack. His market value continues to rise, which could make it difficult for the Alouettes to offer him a contract commensurate with his impact.

An unavoidable financial headache

If Montreal is to retain the core of its championship-winning team, it will have to strike a balance between loyalty to its key players and rigorous resource management. The discussions ahead will determine not only Philpot's future, but also the team's offensive direction for years to come.

In a context where the CFL is seeing its young talent explode rapidly, the Alouettes will have to rely on a creative strategy to avoid losing crucial elements of their progression. One thing remains certain, however: Dequoy will remain at the heart of the Montreal project.

This content was created with the help of AI.