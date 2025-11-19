Bryce Pickford: the Habs prospect has already sent the Red Wings packing

At the last draft, the Canadiens selected defenseman Bryce Pickford 81st overall. We're talking about a defenseman who was actually in his second year of eligibility for the NHL draft.

He was unclaimed in 2024.

And clearly, that motivated the kid, who really improved during the 2024-25 season. That's why the Habs gave him a chance in the third round… but he might never have made it.

Because following the 2024 draft, Pickford was invited by the Red Wings to their development camp. And that clearly didn't sit well with Pickford, as he explained to Nicolas Cloutier(TVA Sports).

He responded to the invitation by saying he wasn't going to show up, because if the Red Wings liked him that much, they should have drafted him. Nothing less.

Imagine being passed over in the draft and then having the guts to flip on the Red Wings. I've discovered quite a character in Bryce Pickford, the Habs' 3rd-round pick. A farmer you'd better not provoke. https://t.co/80EZVxdz21 – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 20, 2025

It was obviously a great source of motivation for Pickford, who practiced hard in the months that followed. And what we understand is that the young man is clearly not one to shy away from a challenge.

And in a market like Montreal, that's a great quality to have.

Pickford may not be the club's best prospect, but we're still talking about a defender who has 11 goals and 21 points in 19 games this season. And above all, we're talking about a right-handed defenseman, a position where the Habs don't have a ton of depth.

That means he has the potential to be a long-term factor… and if he does end up playing for the Habs, the club can count itself lucky to have seen him have enough guts to turn down an offer from a division rival, hehe.

Overtime

– Happy listening.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 90 https://t.co/9cUMhPsvSi – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 20, 2025

– Alex Tuch: a new contract at $10.6 million a year?

Elliotte Friedman: Alex Tuch's gotta be looking at that Kempe deal [$10.6m] and saying, that's about my number; we'll see where Buffalo goes from here – 32 Thoughts (11/17) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 18, 2025

Darren Dreger: Re Alex Tuch: I'm sure Buffalo would have him locked up by now if it were that simple; it makes you wonder now; I think the waiting game is now more shifting towards the design of the player – Nielson Show (11/17) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 19, 2025

– Great read.

#ECHL: “Both sides have the right to fight for what they believe is right. There's obviously a disconnect right now between the league and the players' association […]” – Logan Nijhoff, @Lions3r player representative https://t.co/ZDHWUoZjGd – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) November 20, 2025

– News from the LPHF.

The new episode of #Changedeligne is available!

@Roselinefilion @ChristineRoger Stéphanie Poirier and Ophélia Poisson-Vecchio Au menu :

Practice camps too short?

The choice between a reserve contract and exile

Relocation in sight for the Charge?… pic.twitter.com/Z9IqA796Bt – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 20, 2025

– Notice to interested parties.