BPM Sports finally sold: what you need to know about the station’s future

Last spring, we learned that the three BPM Sports stations had officially been put up for sale. Several people and companies (including my own) showed an interest, some more serious than others, but in the end, we had already known for several weeks that the new owner was Sylvain Chamberland (Arsenal Média).

I'd hinted at it over the summer, and was able to confirm the news two weeks ago.

Today, however, it's official: Arsenal Média, which owned some 25 radio stations across Quebec, has announced that it has officially acquired CKLX 91.9 Montréal, CHXX 100.9 Québec and CFTX 96.5 Gatineau. With these three additional stations, Arsenal Média will now cover the entire Québécois territory. And I'm told that Arsenal Media already has three or four other Québécois stations in its sights..

What interesting additional information should we retain from this sale?

1. Good news for sports fans: 91.9 Montréal will remain a sports radio station. Sylvain Chamberland confirmed this himself this morning on BPM Sports. As for the Quebec City and Gatineau stations, they will remain sports stations for the time being, but Arsenal will have to think things over (for the medium/long term). At present, the licenses granted to these two stations by the CRTC are music licenses. In short, doing talk radio there is a constant challenge. What's more, if Arsenal decides to keep the sports vocation of these two antennas, the company will have to find a way to speak more to the people of these two cities (Senators, Remparts, etc.). #SaveurLocale

2. While we're on the subject of the CRTC, you should know that the sale will only be final once CRTC approval has been obtained. Generally speaking, this can take between three and 18 months. Sylvain Chamberland confided on air that it should go much faster than his previous deal with Bell Media (which took 15 months to be approved by the CRTC). We can therefore hope to see Arsenal Média managing the station completely by the 2026-27 season. Perhaps even earlier..

3. Seeing a Québécois radio station bought by a Québécois, whose company is headquartered in Toronto, Québec, and who is (finally) a mega sports fan to boot, can only be positive. All the more so as Arsenal Media is a growing and progressive company, in an industry that is in decline..



4. How much did it cost to buy the three BPM Sports stations?

“Less than a quality second center for the Habs, but more than Jake Evans!” – Sylvain Chamberland

Initially, I was expecting a transaction in the neighbourhood of four or five million dollars, but I think it ended up between three and four.

5. Several hosts will be out of contract at the end of the current season. Arsenal Média will have to be careful not to lose important pieces of the current success of BPM Sports..

Although last summer's departures didn't hurt the station's ratings. From what I hear, the results of this Numeris survey will be exceptional. Especially for the noon and return shows..

6. Arsenal Média's objective is clear: to bring everyone back to the group's new studios in St-Lambert.

According to my information, this should be possible by autumn 2026. We'll see.

7. I don't expect any major changes to the BPM Sports schedule, at least not before fall 2026. Why touch something that works?

8. No, 91.9 Montréal's antenna won't get any stronger. The signal is limited because it must not interfere with the 91.9 Plattsburgh signal.

9. From what I understand, we can expect the station to continue in its Canadiens direction. For another sport or team to be mentioned, the news will still have to be worthwhile, as is the case this season. The station's hosts talk about the subjects that interest the station's listeners, that's it. They respond to the demands of their customers/listeners.

10. I don't think that broadcasting live sports on the station will be a priority for Arsenal Media. If it pays, we'll do it, but if it doesn't, we won't. In recent years, it hasn't been a priority. In recent years, it hasn't been..

11. It's to be expected that there will be some convergence with the other Arsenal Media stations. The network will be able to help BPM Sports, and theWeb expertise of the people at BPM Sports will help the rest of the network, according to Sylvain Chamberland.

12. What role will the Athletic Commission play in all this? I'm not convinced that Arsenal Media intends to be ultra-aggressive with its podcast offering . We'll see.

13. Sylvain Chamberland is a real sports guy, a connoisseur. Yes, he's the famous Sylvain Réjean Tremblay talks about constantly in his columns. He even has sports columns on the Ô morning show hosted by Max Lalonde on Friday mornings. Will he be tempted to give himself a microphone on BPM Sports? Maybe..

14. Chamberland told Max Lalonde this morning that he had a great deal of respect for RNC Média, which was keen to keep the station sporty during its difficult years, and also wanted the new buyer to keep it that way.

15. It will be interesting to see whether the BPM Sports schedule will include evening and weekend shows once the deal is approved by the CRTC. If there's money to be made there, you can be sure that Arsenal Media won't let those slots lie dormant.

16. Having a strong, existing sales team at Arsenal Media will also help sell BPM Sports even better. We'll be able to add the best people currently on Laurier Street, and have a sales force that's stronger than ever.

17. Sylvain Chamberland has been the boss of quite a few people working in radio today. He knows how broadcasting works.

18. According to my information, Arsenal Media has no intention of bringing Max Lalonde back to BPM Sports full-time. Lalonde performs extremely well on Ô, le matin..