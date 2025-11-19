Blue Jays: Favorites for Kyle Tucker | Red Sox want Bo Bichette

Over the past few days, it has become clear that the Blue Jays have a very good chance of acquiring Kyle Tucker. Several people are talking about the Toronto club being the favorite in the matter.

And Jeff Passan, in a big rumor piece on ESPN's website, confirmed that this is indeed the buzz around Major League Baseball this fall.

It's not surprising, considering that the big names in the market are linked to the Blue Jays, a club with money and a desire to improve in the off-season.

The Blue Jays would love to give Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a quality left-handed hitter alongside him. That's also why Kyle Schwarber is a name that's been floating around, despite everything.

Another left-hander who could get along with the Blue Jays is Cody Bellinger. The Dodgers, his former club at the start of his career, are also on his case.

The same goes for the Yankees… although Trent Grisham, who will earn a lot of money in 2026, complicates matters in the Bronx.

But obviously, if the club and Bo Bichette agree on a price, the fact that he's right-handed won't stop the Blue Jays from signing him to keep him in town. We agree on that.

But other teams are on the case. Case in point? The Red Sox, who like the outfielder.

By the way, if Bichette were to leave Canada, Ken Rosenthal reports that it wouldn't be surprising to see Jorge Polanco become a target to bring depth to the infield.

He's an ambidextrous hitter who knows how to play in October.

