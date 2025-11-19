Angels: after Taylor Ward, Jo Adell is set to leave

The Los Angeles Angels stunned the baseball world by screwing the Baltimore Orioles in the deal that sent Taylor Ward to Maryland in return for the services of young Grayson Rodriguez.

After this daylight robbery “with no hood”, the angels in our countryside still have their work cut out for them. Indeed, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register and Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Jo Adell will be the next to lift the felts.

Los Angeles has glaring needs in center field and the third cushion, in addition to needing reinforcements on the mound. The latter has already begun to be addressed, courtesy of the Orioles' largesse.

Sending Adell elsewhere could easily solve one of their problems. The latter is currently worth far more than Ward on the market, as he's younger and still has two years of team control.

The 26-year-old outfielder exploded in 2025, hitting a team-high 37 long balls and recording 98 runs batted in during the season. He also posted an OPS of .778, putting him above league average for the first time in his Major League Baseball career.

This makes his trade value the highest since he was drafted in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft.

We can therefore expect the Angels to make another significant personnel move this off-season. While they probably won't pull off a heist like they did with the O's, it would be another step in the right direction for the California outfit, which has yet to make the playoffs since 2014.

