Alex Cora is clear: he still believes in Triston Casas

For the past few years, Triston Casas has been seen as the future plan at first base for the Red Sox. He was a fine prospect for the club, and his big rookie season in 2023 cemented his place as the club's future piece.

Over the past two years, however, things have become more complicated. Casas is often injured, and even when healthy, he's not exactly dominant.

His .580 GPA this season, even if it only lasted 29 games, doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

But despite everything, Alex Cora seems to hold out hope for his first baseman. Speaking to Foul Territory, he noted that Casas is still a big part of what the club wants to achieve.

Even if he acknowledges that the priority is to keep him healthy.

Alex Cora says the Red Sox aren't giving up on Triston Casas. “Triston is a big part of what we're trying to accomplish, but we gotta get him healthy.” pic.twitter.com/1FBaO2haZW – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 19, 2025

And of course, all this is interesting in the light of Pete Alonso being a free agent and his name being the talk of Boston. He's seen as a logical target for the Red Sox (especially given the uncertainty surrounding Casas), and the player's clan knows it.

That's why Cora, whether he's being honest or not, has every reason to praise his player. Because if he says otherwise, he's giving Alonso (and Scott Boras, who doesn't exactly need this to land a big contract for a client) all the leverage they need for future negotiations.

So we'll have to see what the Red Sox's plan really is at first base, but if Cora is to be believed, the club hasn't given up hope on Casas just yet.

Believe it or not.

This content was created with the help of AI.