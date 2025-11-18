Top-5: 1,000 games for Jeff Petry

The Canadiens lost their game last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Martin St-Louis' men lost in a shootout… and it was a sixth loss in seven games for the Habs.

Let's see what happened elsewhere in the National League, shall we?

1: 1,000 games for Jeff Petry

It was a special night for former Canadiens' Jeff Petry.

The 37-year-old defenseman played his 1,000th career NHL game… and his kids were on hand to celebrate. It was a beautiful moment for Petry and his family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

The game between the Canucks and the Panthers ended… 8-5. A true offensive festival that saw Sam Reinhart collect three assists in his club's victory.

And Reinhart made a spectacle of himself with this simply sublime pass:

See this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

The Panthers have struggled with consistency so far this season. They have a 10-8-2 record… which isn't exceptional by any stretch of the imagination.

But we know that Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov are injured right now. And clearly, that's hurting the club so far this season.

I wonder if it'll turn around, and if the 8-5 win over the Canucks can get the club off to a good start…

2: Another goal for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin's passion is well known.

The Capitals captain loves to score goals… and he did just that last night. He scored the winning goal against the Kings to help his team win 2-1.

Ovi made himself forgotten in the enclave, and it's always dangerous when that happens:

See this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

After the game, Ovechkin and Anze Kopitar shared a moment.

This was the last meeting between the two men, as Kopitar will be retiring at the end of the season. And for the good of the cause, Ovi and Kopi traded jerseys in the hallways of the arena after the game:

See this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Kings (@lakings)

Alex Ovechkin now has 903 career goals in the National League. Will he make it to the 1,000-goal plateau?

That's the question on everyone's mind right now…

3: Oilers suffer embarrassing defeat

Things haven't been going particularly well for the Oilers so far this season. And yesterday… the club's game turned out to be a real catastrophe.

After all, a 5-1 loss to the Sabres is insulting.

It's humiliating, in fact, and shows just how bad things are for the Edmonton outfit. It's hard to believe that Connor McDavid was so happy after the game…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

Stuart Skinner hasn't been able to make the big saves at the right times, and he had another rough outing. The Oilers goalie gave up four goals on 27 shots… and he didn't help his team in the game.

The Oilers' problem in front of the net is nothing new.

But now it's really starting to get really worrying…

4: A magnificent goal for Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall played for the Bruins. And yesterday, during the Hurricanes' game in Boston, the former first overall pick (2010) stood out with a beautiful goal.

He outwitted everyone to score his fifth goal of the campaign:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

It's been going like clockwork for the Hurricanes all season, and they found a way to get the W again last night.

The Canes won 3-1… and now have a 13-5-1 record so far this season.

As of this morning, they sit 3rd overall in the National League standings. In the regular season, things often go (very) well for Carolina… but that's not always the case in the playoffs, for example.

And therein lies the Canes' problem.

5: Ducks win at Mammoth

The Ducks had to work hard to beat the Mammoth last night.

It looks like the referees sided with Utah… and the zebra men missed several calls in favor of the Anaheim outfit.

But hey. The Ducks held on to win 3-2 in overtime.

Owen Zellweger stepped up to give his team the win:

See this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

You have to admit, the Ducks have been surprising so far this season.

We didn't expect them to be sitting 5th overall in the League after the first quarter of the campaign… but that's what's happening right now.

Good for them! Now we'll have to see if the young and surprising Ducks can keep up the pace…

Prolongation

– Top scorers of the evening :

– Eight games tonight in the National League :