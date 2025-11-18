The Canadiens and the Oilers denied by Patrice Bergeron and an analyst

Last night was a strange night for some Canadian teams on the Bettman circuit. And why? Because two of them were screwed on air.

The first is the Canadiens.

Patrice Bergeron, a former client of Kent Hughes, was live at a Bruins game, chatting away. And at the request of… nobody, he said he felt like a Canadiens fan because he was excited when he saw the puck from the red line.

“I'm like the Montreal fans, I get excited at the red line COOK ‘EM, BERGY! @coorsbanquet pic.twitter.com/91CWKgtQrz – NESN (@NESN) November 18, 2025

It's understandable that he thinks Habs fans get excited too quickly over nothing.

Normally, the Quebec native is known for his class. This is a bit out of character for him, but I can't say it's out of place – on the contrary. Has he been spending too much time in Florida with Brad Marchand lately? Hehe.

But the one that's most deadly is clearly from Rob Ray, who analyzes Sabres games and was there yesterday for the Oilers game.

Let's not forget that the Oilers ate a hearty one last night.

Not only did the Oilers lose 5-1 to one of the league's worst clubs in years, but when Stuart Skinner was withdrawn in favor of a sixth skater, Rob Ray got spoiled.

He said it wouldn't matter as the net was deserted for most of the evening.

“Empty net for Edmonton… yeah, it has been most of the night, so what's the difference?” Buffalo commentator Rob Ray did Stu Skinner dirty pic.twitter.com/y7dvc7IVW4 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 18, 2025

It's rare that a Sabres analyst can be a dog… and it just goes to show how controversial Skinner is in Edmonton, an easy target when things go wrong.

