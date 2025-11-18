Nick Suzuki: no goals in his last 13 shootout chances

Yesterday, the Canadiens lost a shootout to the Blue Jackets. The score was 4-3.

Despite a fine overtime performance by the Canadiens, it's clear that the club is no longer invincible at three-on-three. That's what pushed the game into a shootout.

At least the Habs got a point after playing a decent game. #SmallVictory

There's one thing to consider, though: captain Nick Suzuki, once again, couldn't find the back of the net in the shootout.

It may seem insignificant… but that's 13 times in a row that the #14 has missed.

HabsOnReddit is right: on his last 13 chances in the shootout, Suzuki missed. He didn't shoot on December 12, 2024 because the Habs lost before he could come in as third man in the shootout….

But for the rest, his last goal in such circumstances was on December 13, 2023. We're talking about two games this season, four more in 2025 and seven games in 2024.

Yet there was a time when the captain was one of the NHL's best shootout players. He was too good, with his famous Pavel Datsyuk-style deke.

But he doesn't do that deke anymore.

Instead, the captain always gets too close to the goalie, and even when he foils him, he doesn't lift the puck. He's not really unpredictable anymore, and he gets too close to the goalie.

And the result is… what the result is.

Of course, yesterday's defeat isn't just on the captain's shoulders. The club played well overall (even if there were some difficult moments), but the Blue Jackets were more opportunistic.

We'll need to win on Thursday against Washington to help ourselves in the standings…

– Sick.

– There was no powerplay for the Habs yesterday. That's notable.

– He was excellent yesterday.

Yesterday, Lane Hutson was on the ice for 76% of the Habs' scoring chances. 19 out of 25. And only 4 for the Jackets. That's absurd. In the morning, he had mentioned how disappointed he was with his last few games. The skates followed the chops yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TT0B4i1VPp – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 18, 2025

– His line did well.

Good things happen when Juraj Slafkovsky is the net-front presence and blocks the goalie's sight. Hopefully we'll see more of that again next game. pic.twitter.com/bCnshs5LTA – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2025

– Jakub Dobes found a way to get a point again. That's something…