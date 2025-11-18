Kent Hughes nears a deal, believes Renaud Lavoie

Yesterday's game for the Canadiens(a shootout loss in Columbus) reminded us just how important depth is in the NHL.

With the Canadiens having lost two players capable of playing center (Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook) in the past week, we can see that the club's depth is being tested.

And not just about.

Jared Davidson and Joshua Roy have been recalled and Joe Veleno, who doesn't contribute much on the ice, has gone from a guy in the stands at the start of the season to forward #10 in the pecking order.

Roy didn't bring much to the table yesterday, let's face it. He didn't impress and clearly, he was there by default.

Anthony Marcotte said it this morning on BPM Sports: the Canadiens recalled Roy because they didn't really have a better option on hand.

I'm convinced that Florian Xhekaj could have an impact… but it's true that the Sean Farrell and Alex Belzile of this world don't sell dreams.

This puts Kent Hughes in a position where he clearly needs to consider seeking outside help. Because right now, there are holes in the line-up.

And still at BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie had this to say about Kent Hughes, who is working hard on the transaction market.

I think we may not be far from a transaction. – Renaud Lavoie

Obviously, people aren't going to do Kent Hughes any favors… but he's doing his job by keeping his finger on the pulse of the market. And clearly, he understands the need for reinforcements at center.

Yesterday, Elliotte Friedman wondered whether the Habs might be looking to acquire a center not for the future, but to fill a short-term hole. That's probably still a possibility.

extension

Let's not forget that right now, in the waivers, John Beecher is available. Is the Bruins' 6'3 center the solution for Kent Hughes?

He's a former first-round pick and he shoots from the left…