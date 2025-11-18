Jordan Kyrou and the Canadiens: “His no-trade clause changed everything”

Over the past few months, Jordan Kyrou's name has been circulating in transaction rumours.

Of course, as you know, he has also been linked to the Canadiens. In June, around the time of the draft, the forward's name refused to die in town.

But in the end, he's still in St. Louis.

Could things change? Who knows. The player's poor start to the season and the fact that he's been passed over by the Blues recently could push a file forward…

But we do know that since July 1, the main interested party has had a no-trade clause.

According to what David Pagnotta reported this morning on TSN 690's Campbell VS Gallo, the Canadiens were indeed considering Kyrou in June…

But his no-trade clause changed everything.

According to Pagnotta, this means that Kyrou wouldn't want to play in Montreal OR wouldn't want to leave the St. Louis Blues. One or the other.

Could what was true (according to Pagnotta) in July be different in November? Yes, theoretically.

That said, the way the Canadiens have been playing for a while now, it's not clear that Kyrou, signed for over $8 million a year until 2031, would want to embark on a Montreal adventure right away.

And there's no guarantee that the Canadiens would be happy with the price they'd have to pay to get him, should he become available.

