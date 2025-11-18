John Beecher claimed in waivers: Habs didn’t even have time to talk

Yesterday, John Beecher was put up for grabs by the Bruins.

We expected him to be claimed… because we're talking about a former first-round pick (2019) who has always played for the same organization.

He's still young at 24 and his contract (one year at $900,000) doesn't hurt the payroll.

That said, many have asked themselves the following question when thinking about Beecher:

Might the Canadiens want to claim him with the team's lack of center depth… and with the recent injuries to Dach and Newhook?

I was one of those who thought the scenario made sense. But Beecher had to make it to the Canadiens… and that didn't happen. It was the Flames who got their hands on the forward, as Elliotte Friedman reported on X:

The Flames, sitting at the very bottom of the National League's overall standings, had first dibs.

And they didn't mess around with the puck: they decided to claim Beecher in the waivers in an effort to help the team… and sure, adding an energy guy like him can't hurt in a way.

That said, it's a bummer for the Canadiens.

Beecher really had all the tools to help the team: good in the face-off circle, defensively responsible, a more physical game, a 6'3 and 220 lb. frame…

It's not illogical to see the Flames take a chance on a guy like him, especially in the context where the risk really isn't huge because of his contract.

But then again, it's too bad for the Habs… because they didn't even get a chance to talk on the matter.

Extension

I wonder if, at some point, the Flames can place Beecher on the trade market knowing that there was interest in him from all corners of the National League.

We know, after all: center players aren't exactly a dime a dozen in the NHL right now…