Here’s what could have protected Kirby Dach from injury

During Saturday night's game against the Boston Bruins, Kirby Dach sacrificed himself for his club.

He blocked a shot in the second period, and it seemed to hurt. But Dach finished the game for the Canadiens anyway, and finished with almost 15 minutes of playing time (14:43).

The next day, we learned that he will miss four to six weeks of action due to a fractured foot.

It's hard news to hear, especially when you're talking about a guy who can't stay healthy. He blocked a shot, and it's not “his fault” in a sense that he's still on the sidelines right now.

But…

On the other hand, Antoine Roussel explains (in a TVA Sports text) that Dach could have avoided this injury by wearing shot blockers. We're talking about a piece of equipment that allows guys to be better protected when blocking shots.

The equipment in question is not mandatory for guys in the big league.

Some American League clubs force their players to wear them… but that's not how it works in the National League.

That said, I wonder how many Canadiens players wear the coin.

Nick Suzuki nearly broke his foot against the Flyers on November 4, and his absence would have really, really hurt the Canadiens on the ice. The captain would also have broken his streak of active games, and seeing him go down fighting would have been a real catastrophe.

That said, it's often said that players' health should come first… and that's why all guys should wear shot blockers to protect themselves even more. Especially guys who are “fragile” like Kirby Dach.

Because it's true that the story could have been different if Dach had been better protected…

