David Reinbacher: his latest games with Laval are very encouraging

At the last practice camp, David Reinbacher was injured. As a result, for the second year running, he couldn't start the season at the same time as everyone else.

The injury was said to be much less serious this year than last, but it was frustrating nonetheless.

The Austrian finally played his first game of the season on October 31, finishing with a minus-2 differential. Then, in the next two games, he earned his first two points of the season.

But in Reinbacher's case, it's mainly his defensive play that's under scrutiny. And over the last four games, as Grant McCagg notes, it's been very, very encouraging.

In fact, he was only on the ice for one opponent's goal during that stretch, when he spent 78:23 on the ice.

Considering how much time he missed at the start of the season, it's encouraging to see him get back on track (defensively, at least) so quickly. It's still a very small sample size, of course, but it's reassuring to see him playing big hockey like this.

And, above all, it's reassuring to see him playing one game after another without health problems. Even if, once again, the sample is small.

The question is, could this eventually earn him a call-up to the big club? Seeing him play big minutes down low is good for his development right now… but sooner or later, the Habs are likely to be in a situation where calling up Reinbacher will be on the table.

You might think that Adam Engström is ahead of him in the pecking order (and rightly so)… but if Noah Dobson or Alexandre Carrier have to go, the club could use a right-handed player like Reinbacher, you know.

What's clear, though, is that the Habs should be encouraged by Reinbacher's recent performances. While the club is struggling with a ton of injuries up top, it can at least take comfort in the fact that its best prospect on the blue line is finally healthy and playing some big-time hockey.

Not a bad consolation prize.

